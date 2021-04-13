The Terrace Chairs return for UW community only

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Union’s Terrace chairs are returning for 2021 – with a catch.

The Union plans to open the terrace on Wednesday, April 14; however, access will be limited to customers who have Badger Badges, which are only available to University of Wisconsin-Madison students, faculty, and staff.

We can finally announce that it’s Terrace time again,” Deputy Director Susan Dibbell said. “Terrace season is a time we look forward to every year, but this year feels more important than ever, because the Terrace has always been a source of respite and happiness, both of which so many of us could use right now.”

The Union expects to be able to open to the public at large eventually and plans to post an update on its website: TerraceSummer.com

Access to the Terrace will only be available through the Memorial Union through the east entrance of building, between Peet’s Coffee and Badger Market, the Union explained. It added that someone will be there to verify someone’s Badger status.

Seating at the Terrace will be on a first-come, first-served basis. Tables will be physically-distanced and the facility asks customers not to move them together. Masks will also be required.

Further steps to prevent the spread of COVID-19 include setting up self-cleaning stations, going cashless as much as possible, and removing self-serve condiments and beverage options.

