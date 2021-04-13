Advertisement

VACCINE Q&A: Why do businesses still have strict contact policies?

(WEAU)
By Erin Sullivan
Published: Apr. 13, 2021 at 6:10 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The NBC15 Vaccine Team is answering your questions about COVID-19 precautions inside businesses. You can find a full list of NBC15 Vaccine Team Q&A’s HERE.

CLICK HERE to submit your own question.

QUESTION:

I thought research suggests that the coronavirus isn’t spreading through contact, but mainly airborne close proximity spreading. Why are businesses still having very strict contact policies with things like not reusing cups at the soda machine?

Chris

ANSWER:

Dr. Alison Schwartz, an Infectious Disease Specialist with SSM Health, said although airborne transmission is mostly how the COVID-19 virus spreads, there is still a small chance of transmission from surfaces.

Therefore, she feels it is best to keep additional hygiene practices in place, especially as health officials continue to track and learn more about variants of the virus.

“I think we just want to just remain diligent with a lot of the hygiene practices that people have gotten used to over the past couple of months, until we really start to see those numbers dip down and can feel more confident that a greater percentage of our population is vaccinated and protected,” said Dr. Schwartz.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Madison police are responding to a shots fired incident at a BP gas station on S. Park St....
19-year-old woman arrested in Madison homicide; victim’s name released
Michigan's Molly Toon, right, attempts to score over the defense of Tennessee's Olivia Okoro,...
Middleton volleyball standout, daughter of UW Badger Al Toon, killed in shooting, reports show
A 5-year-old was found wandering on Rusk Ave. on Thursday evening after being left on a school...
5-year-old boy left on school bus found wandering in Madison
Jaxon Hunter
Attorneys: Chippewa Co. DHS not to blame for infant’s death
Madison stops accepting plastic bag, plastic film for recycling

Latest News

YMCA indoor pool
VACCINE Q&A: Is it safe to use indoor pools or locker rooms?
The Juda School District typically holds only a junior prom, but this year, they invited...
Green County school district plans in-person prom for juniors, seniors
Local health officials are worried not enough young people will get the COVID-19 vaccine.
State COVID-19 vaccinators cannot require ID or proof of residency from patients
Michigan continues to be coronavirus hotspot
CDC chief urges Michigan to ‘close things down’ amid COVID-19 spike