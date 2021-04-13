VACCINE Q&A: Why do businesses still have strict contact policies?

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The NBC15 Vaccine Team is answering your questions about COVID-19 precautions inside businesses. You can find a full list of NBC15 Vaccine Team Q&A’s HERE.

CLICK HERE to submit your own question.

QUESTION:

I thought research suggests that the coronavirus isn’t spreading through contact, but mainly airborne close proximity spreading. Why are businesses still having very strict contact policies with things like not reusing cups at the soda machine?

ANSWER:

Dr. Alison Schwartz, an Infectious Disease Specialist with SSM Health, said although airborne transmission is mostly how the COVID-19 virus spreads, there is still a small chance of transmission from surfaces.

Therefore, she feels it is best to keep additional hygiene practices in place, especially as health officials continue to track and learn more about variants of the virus.

“I think we just want to just remain diligent with a lot of the hygiene practices that people have gotten used to over the past couple of months, until we really start to see those numbers dip down and can feel more confident that a greater percentage of our population is vaccinated and protected,” said Dr. Schwartz.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.