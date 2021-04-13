MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - As Russia celebrated the 60th anniversary of Yuri Gagarin’s historic spaceflight, a panda at the Moscow Zoo had his own “cosmic experience.”

Ru Yi, the panda, had his chance to lift off on a bamboo rocket made especially for him by zoo workers.

The bear-sized rocket, which took several days to construct, held Ru Yi’s attention only momentarily, before the large panda decided to leave space exploration for another day and instead chose to nibble on some bamboo.

Gagarin’s 108-minute flight into space 60 years ago set a new horizon for humanity and overnight turned the farmworker’s son I not one of the century’s heroes.

The 27-year-old’s single earth orbit in 1961 was one of the Soviet Union’s most enduring Cold War victories and fueled a space race with the United States.

