Advertisement

WATCH: Russian panda gets his own rocket to mark historic spaceflight

By CNN
Published: Apr. 13, 2021 at 6:04 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - As Russia celebrated the 60th anniversary of Yuri Gagarin’s historic spaceflight, a panda at the Moscow Zoo had his own “cosmic experience.”

Ru Yi, the panda, had his chance to lift off on a bamboo rocket made especially for him by zoo workers.

The bear-sized rocket, which took several days to construct, held Ru Yi’s attention only momentarily, before the large panda decided to leave space exploration for another day and instead chose to nibble on some bamboo.

Ru Yi, the panda, had his chance to lift off on a bamboo rocket made especially for him by zoo...
Ru Yi, the panda, had his chance to lift off on a bamboo rocket made especially for him by zoo workers.(CNN Newssource)

Gagarin’s 108-minute flight into space 60 years ago set a new horizon for humanity and overnight turned the farmworker’s son I not one of the century’s heroes.

The 27-year-old’s single earth orbit in 1961 was one of the Soviet Union’s most enduring Cold War victories and fueled a space race with the United States.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michigan's Molly Toon, right, attempts to score over the defense of Tennessee's Olivia Okoro,...
Middleton volleyball standout, daughter of UW Badger Al Toon, killed in shooting, reports show
Madison police are responding to a shots fired incident at a BP gas station on S. Park St....
19-year-old woman arrested in Madison homicide; victim’s name released
Jaxon Hunter
Attorneys: Chippewa Co. DHS not to blame for infant’s death
A 5-year-old was found wandering on Rusk Ave. on Thursday evening after being left on a school...
5-year-old boy left on school bus found wandering in Madison
Strides forward in development would mean a tear-down of a 92-year-old Madison restaurant
New development proposal would mean a tear down of an old Madison icon

Latest News

Health officials say the state’s allocation of the Johnson & Johnson had already been...
Dane Co. health officials: Pause on Johnson & Johnson vaccine not slowing down rollout
Widner has been running the restaurant since it first opened in Janesville eight years ago
Janesville man named top Panera Bread manager in the country
Community remembers Molly Toon
Community remembers Molly Toon
Health officials say the state’s allocation of the Johnson & Johnson had already been...
Dane Co. health officials: Pause on Johnson & Johnson vaccine not slowing down rollout