Wisconsin allocated just over 300,000 more COVID-19 vaccines this week

(Nelvin C. Cepeda/The San Diego Union-Tribune via AP, Pool)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Apr. 13, 2021 at 3:02 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin has received just over 300,000 new COVID-19 vaccines this week from the federal government, according to the Department of Health Services’ vaccine allocation data visualization.

Of the 3,669,405 vaccines Wisconsin has been allocated in total, DHS reports 304,840 of them were given out this week. Last week, the state had received over 361,000 doses out of the total 3,364,565 reported total at the time.

  • April 13: 3,669,405
  • April 6: 3,364,565
  • March 30: 3,002,745
  • March 23: 2,679,245
  • March 16: 2,406,245
  • March 9: 2,140,265
  • March 2: 1,895,025
  • Feb. 23: 1,625,875

These new vaccine doses allocated come as state and local health officials have paused the administration of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine following a statement by the CDC about six cases of a rare and severe type of blood clot reported in patients after they received this vaccine.

DHS deputy secretary Julie Willems Van Dijk shared during a news conference Tuesday that this type of reaction is “very rare” and health officials are taking the action to pause administration out of an abundance of caution.

“It is important to know that these reactions, we call them adverse events, represent six adverse events out of 6.8 million doses of Johnson and Johnson vaccine,” Willems Van Dijk. “That means that nearly 6.8 million Americans have received their shots of Johnson and Johnson without experiencing this adverse reaction.”

Johnson & Johnson vaccinations will be on hold in Wisconsin, and DHS secretary-designee Karen Timberlake said vaccinators should hold on to the shots until a federal review has been completed.

According to DHS, 160,080 doses of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine have been administered in the state since the start of its rollout. Comparatively, over 1.5 million Moderna shots have been administered, as well as 1.8 million Pfizer shots. Keep in mind though, Pfizer and Moderna both require two doses to reach its top effectiveness.

Overall in Wisconsin, nearly one-quarter of residents have completed their vaccine series, while well over one-third have received at least one shot. Seven in 10 Wisconsinites who are ages 65 and older have completed their vaccination series Tuesday.

There have been 33,702 doses administered so far this week.

Over 900 COVID-19 cases reported Tuesday

DHS is reporting 922 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, continuing an upwards move of the seven-day rolling average to 794. There have been 586,632 total COVID-19 cases reported in the state since the start of the pandemic.

There are currently 304 patients in Wisconsin hospitals, 70 of which were admitted on Tuesday. There are also 75 patients in Wisconsin ICUs. This is one of the first times in over a month that total hospitalizations have been reported at above 300.

10 Wisconsinites have died Tuesday due to COVID-19, adding to the total 6,690 residents who have died from the virus.

