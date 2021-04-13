Wisconsin Dells COVID-19 vaccine clinic to ready workers for tourist season

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - With tourist season fast approaching, the Sauk Co. Health Dept. wants to ensure workers in the hospitality industry are protected from COVID-19 with a special vaccine clinic on Wednesday.

The health department is teaming up with SSM Health for an on-site mobile vaccination clinic. Health care workers will be administering doses to staff workers in the Dells area, including those here on a J1 visa, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Glacier Canyon Conference Center, at the Wilderness Resorts.

“This vaccine clinic, hosted by SSM Health and the Sauk County Health Department, is a wonderful example of what makes the Dells such a great tourism destination,” Wilderness Resort COO Joe Eck said, adding that everyone is working together to make sure the tourism staffs that the communities rely on as well as local residents have access to the coronavirus vaccine.

“It is just one more way we are letting those looking to book a Dells family vacation know our community wants its visitors to be safe and have a great time when they visit us,” Eck continued.

SSM Health explained it hopes to vaccinate approximately 1,000 tourism workers Wednesday. The clinic will be by appointment only, walk-ins will not be allowed, according to the health system.

The health system’s Wisconsin Regional VP of Pharmacy Mo Kharbat described the hospitality workers as “wonderful ambassadors” for the state, saying “We are happy to provide them with this on-site vaccination clinic so that many of these workers can continue to safely support their families and our communities.”

According to SSM Health, it will provide the doses of the Moderna vaccine along with operational support, while local health care professionals will be administering the shots.

