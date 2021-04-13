Wisconsin pauses Johnson & Johnson vaccinations statewide

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Dept. of Health Services has placed an indefinite hold across the state on the administration of the vaccine produced by Johnson & Johnson.

The move comes following recommendations by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Food & Drug Administration that health officials pause the distribution of the vaccine. The recommendations do not affect the ones produced by Pfizer or Moderna.

“Vaccine providers should not administer the Johnson & Johnson vaccine at this time, and should hold on to the vaccine until federal review has been completed,” DHS Secretary-designee Karen Timberlake said. She added that the guidance comes out of an abundance of caution.

The federal agencies cited several cases of adverse side effects in connection with the vaccine. Health officials explained there were six cases in the U.S. where a rare and severe type of blood clot formed. However, they were quick to point out that those six cases were out of the nearly seven million doses of the vaccine so far administered.

“There is still a lot to learn about how the vaccine might cause the problems that occurred in the six patients, which included blood clots around the brain and low platelets, but they do appear to be very rare,” DHS Chief Medical Officer Ryan Westergaard said.

He urged residents who have received the Johnson & Johnson version and experience a severe headache or new vision problems to reach out to their health care provider and DHS added several other possible side effects to watch out for:

Severe headache;

Abdominal pain;

Leg pain;

Shortness of breath.

While the Johnson & Johnson vaccine won’t be distributed in the near future, DHS is still urging everyone who has not been vaccinated to get one, describing the Moderna and Phizer versions as “extremely safe vaccines.”

NEW INFO: -The J&J pause is only expected to last days, not weeks -The patients with clots were all women, ages 18-48... Posted by Erin Sullivan NBC15 on Tuesday, April 13, 2021

Earlier in the day, Dane Co., Rock Co., and Sauk Co. had all confirmed to NBC15 News they had stopped distributing the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

