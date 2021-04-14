Advertisement

22-year-old badly injured in early morning Madison crash

File image
File image(Gray Media)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Apr. 14, 2021 at 12:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 22-year-old man suffered life-threatening injuries early Wednesday morning after the vehicle he was driving crashed into a tree, the Madison Fire Dept. reported.

According to the fire department, emergency crews responded shortly before 4 a.m. to the scene, near the E. Washington Ave. and N. Dickinson St. intersection. As they arrived, firefighters reported seeing heavy damage to the front of the SUV and fire coming from the engine compartment.

The driver, whose name was not released, was found unresponsive inside the vehicle. The MFD report indicated firefighters worked to free the driver, who had appeared to suffer “traumatic injuries” as well as smoke inhalation.

He was taken to UW hospital for treatment. The Madison Police Dept. described his injuries as life-threatening.

The police department is still investigating the crash. Its report stated that speed was likely a factor.

