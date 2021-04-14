Advertisement

AmFam PGA Tournament returns for 2021

The tournament is set for June 11-13.
The American Family Insurance Championship
The American Family Insurance Championship
By Nick Viviani
Published: Apr. 14, 2021 at 11:18 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
VERONA, Wis. (WMTV) - The PGA Tour is coming back to Verona in 2021. The American Family Insurance Championship will return to University Ridge Golf Course in June; however, the tournament, set for June 11-13, will have a daily attendance cap as well as other restrictions to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

American Family Insurance made the announcement Wednesday morning, saying their plan was created in conjunction with the PGA and the University of Wisconsin-Madison, which operates University Ridge, has already signed off on it.

“The American Family Insurance Championship is committed to a 2021 event that is above all safe, and also allows us to achieve our ultimate purpose – which is to raise funds to help meet essential needs in our communities,” said Jack Salzwedel, American Family chair and chief executive officer.

Among the coronavirus-related restrictions are a 5,000 limit on attendees. That number includes players, caddies, and tournament staff, in addition to spectators. The company did not say how many fans would be allowed after accounting for the other attendees. Other COVID-19 restrictions include:

  • Face coverings for all spectators, unless eating or drinking;
  • No eating or drinking within 10 feet of the spectator rope line;
  • No public bleacher seating. Fans are encouraged to bring chairs;
  • Sanitation stations will be located throughout the grounds.

American Family also stated that the popular celebrity foursome will not be held this year, but is expected to return in 2022.

According to the insurance giant, the PGA tournament has raised over $10 million for American Family’s Children’s Hospital and hundreds of other non-profits since its debut in 2016.

“We’re thrilled about the return of the American Family Insurance Championship to University Ridge,” UW Director of Athletics Barry Alvarez said. “The event has become a late-spring staple in our community, and we all missed it last year.”

Tickets will be available starting May 11 and will be sold on a per-day basis, organizers explained. Information can be found at amfamchampionship.com under the “Get Tickets” link.

Special admission opportunities will be available for military personnel, first responders, and children under 18 years old and can be found at amfamchampionship.com.

Anyone who purchased tickets for the canceled 2020 event and who kept their tickets will be contacted by tournament officials about returning this year.

While the tournament is back on, the June 11 championship concert, featuring Little Big Town and the BoDeans, at Breese Stevens Field, has been scratched. Current ticket holders will be contacted by tournament officials about receiving a full refund.

The UW Carbone Cancer Center Race for Research, set for June 5, has also been canceled.

