Appleton man pleads no contest to killing girlfriend

(WBAY)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 14, 2021 at 8:50 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
APPLETON, Wis. (AP) — A man accused of fatally shooting his girlfriend in Appleton more than three years ago has pleaded no contest to first-degree intentional homicide.

Johnny Scott’s plea Tuesday in Outagamie County Circuit Court averts a trial that was expected to begin this week.

In an agreement with prosecutors two other charges, second-degree recklessly endangering safety and possessing a firearm by a felon, were dismissed.

The 62-year-old Scott was charged with killed 48-year-old Annie Ford at a duplex they shared in September 2017.

