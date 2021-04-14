Advertisement

Beloit Snappers auction off ballpark name rights

(WIFR)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Apr. 14, 2021 at 5:31 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
BELOIT, Wis. (WMTV) - The Beloit Snappers is auctioning off their ballpark’s naming rights starting Wednesday in an effort to raise money for the Stateline Boys and Girls Club.

This will mark the first time in professional baseball history that a stadium’s name has been up for auction, according to the team.

Fans will be able to bid on the naming rights through MiLB Auctions leading up to each game held at Pohlman Field in 2021.

The Snappers explained that the winning bidder for each game will be able to choose the stadium’s name for the night, plus receive various prizes. These prizes include eight tickets to the game, two vinyl signs displayed at the stadium featuring their stadium name and public address announcements throughout the game.

Team president Jeff Jurgella said they were “very excited” to offer this opportunity to fans, which will also help benefit the Stateline Boys and Girls Club’s “Building a Better Future for our Community” capital campaign.

“Our stadium belongs to the community, and there is no better way to show that than letting the fans choose its name each night,” said Jurgella, adding “We are thrilled to have the opportunity to help a great cause and to have fans become a part of the Snappers farewell season in a way that has never been offered by a team before.”

The Snappers noted that in order to continue to honor long-time Beloit baseball coach Harry C. Pohlman, who was an original member of the Beloit Brewers board of directors, the stadium name announcement will read “Welcome to Pohlman Field at (insert name here) Stadium (or Park)!”

“If you’re looking to give dad an unforgettable birthday gift, name the stadium after him,” said Jurgella .”Want to gain exposure for your business? Name the stadium after it. Looking to propose to your girlfriend? Take her to ‘Will You Marry Me, Jessica? Park!’ There are so many fun possibilities, and we’re looking forward to seeing them each night at the ballpark.”

Each name will be vetted by the MLB and Beloit Snappers for “legal, moral and ethical concerns.”

Games will begin to be up for auction starting Wednesday with a starting price of $500.

