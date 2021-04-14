Advertisement

Car crashes into McFarland home

Published: Apr. 14, 2021 at 5:41 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
MCFARLAND, Wis. (WMTV) - The McFarland Police Department is investigating after a car crashed into a home in McFarland Tuesday night.

Dane County Dispatch says they received a call for a car crashing into a home around at Siggelkow Road and Dream Lane at 10:23 p.m. on Tuesday.

NBC15 reached out to Dane County and McFarland authorities, but have not received any information on injuries.

We are following this story and have a crew on the scene.

We will update you when we learn more.

This is a developing story.

