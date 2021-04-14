Advertisement

Charges referred against 5 suspects in Sun Prairie shooting

(AP GraphicsBank)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Apr. 14, 2021 at 1:04 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Sun Prairie Police Dept. is referring charges of attempted first-degree homicide against five Wisconsin Rapids men in connection with a September shooting that injured a 19-year-old man at the Foxdale Apartments.

Among the five for whom charges were referred, one of them, 24-year-old Jerrod Worzella, could face attempted first-degree homicide and felon in possession of a firearm, while the other four (listed below) could face party to the crime attempted first-degree homicide charges;

  • Riley Esselman, 23
  • Curtis Gadke, 36
  • Luke Harmon, 29
  • Brandon Hermanson, 37

All five suspects were already incarcerated in connection with this or an unrelated crime at the time charges were referred, a Sun Prairie Police spokesperson told NBC15 News.

At the time of the shooting, on Sept. 9, the police department reported its officers responded to apartment complex, on Foxdale Drive, where they found the teen suffering from a gunshot wound to his hand and another injury to his eye.

Investigators say the shooting happened inside one of the apartments. Witnesses described the suspect as a man using an “AR style rifle.”

The police department noted that the victim was likely targeted, and this was not a random incident.

