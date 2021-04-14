Drug investigation leads authorities to Madison man’s home, over $20k worth of cocaine

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Local authorities arrested a 34-year-old Madison man after a drug investigating led them to his home, where they found over $20,000 wort of cocaine.

The Dane County Narcotics Task Force, MPD SWAT and Rock County Sheriff’s Office served a search warrant last Tuesday, April 6 just before 7 a.m at the 1000 block of East Johnson St.

According to an incident report, Robert N. Dotson has been the subject of an ongoing drug investigation. Authorities say over 134 grams of cocaine base—an estimated street value of $20,250—was found at the residence.

Authorities also found digital scales, drug packaging, a 50-round 9mm drum handgun magazine, ammunition, and over $25,000 among other evidence.

Dotson is tentatively charged with maintaining a drug trafficking place, possession with intent to deliver cocaine, and two counts of delivery of cocaine.

