Advertisement

Evers’ budget listening session to focus on justice reform, marijuana legalization

Governor Evers showed his support for Joe Biden with a virtual campaign event for La Crosse...
Governor Evers showed his support for Joe Biden with a virtual campaign event for La Crosse voters Thursday morning.(WEAU)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Apr. 13, 2021 at 9:23 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Gov. Tony Evers is hosting his fifth virtual listening session Wednesday to discuss his biennial budget proposal, this time focusing on justice system reform and legalizing marijuana.

According to Gov. Evers, this Badger Bounceback Live Session will address racial disparities in the justice system and investing in alternatives to incarceration, such as treatment and rehabilitation.

“Our justice system has put a strain on our state, on our communities, and on our families,” said Gov. Evers. “If we want to ensure our families, our communities, and our state can bounce back from this pandemic, we can’t keep doing things the way we’ve always done them—we have to change it.”

Among specifics of the budget, Gov. Evers has proposed more than doubling the funding for the treatment alternatives and diversion program to provide an additional $15 million over 2021-23. He also suggests eliminating the felony penalty for bail jumping and allowing for a misdemeanor penalty, regardless of the original charge.

Evers also urging for the closures of the Department of Corrections’ Lincoln Hills and Copper Lake Schools to create smaller, community-based facilities to enhance the juvenile justice system.

“It’s time we invest in people, not prisons, and that starts by making substance abuse treatment more accessible, expanding alternatives to incarceration and giving folks reentering our communities the tools and resources they need to be successful,” the governor said.

The governor also wants to legalize, regulate and tax marijuana; which he compared to how the state already does with alcohol. Evers believes this change would generate about $165 million in new tax revenue starting in 2022.

The listening session will begin at 6 p.m. Wednesday, and Wisconsinites can register to participate online. They may also listen to the livestream of the event or watch on the governor’s YouTube channel.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michigan's Molly Toon, right, attempts to score over the defense of Tennessee's Olivia Okoro,...
Middleton volleyball standout, daughter of UW Badger Al Toon, killed in shooting, reports show
Madison police are responding to a shots fired incident at a BP gas station on S. Park St....
19-year-old woman arrested in Madison homicide; victim’s name released
Strides forward in development would mean a tear-down of a 92-year-old Madison restaurant
New development proposal would mean a tear down of an old Madison icon
Jaxon Hunter
Attorneys: Chippewa Co. DHS not to blame for infant’s death
A 5-year-old was found wandering on Rusk Ave. on Thursday evening after being left on a school...
5-year-old boy left on school bus found wandering in Madison

Latest News

Officers are investigating a shots fired incident on the city's west side.
Madison resident wakes up to bullet lodged in bedside table
The Overture Center in Madison (Source: Overture Center)
Overture Center will reopen briefly to host blood drive
Boys and Girls Club of Dane County (Source: WMTV)
A step back in vaccinating underserved populations? Wis. community groups respond to pause in Johnson & Johnson use
The Dane County Narcotics Task Force, MPD SWAT and Rock County Sheriff's Office served a search...
Drug investigation leads authorities to Madison man’s home, over $20k worth of cocaine