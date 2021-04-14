Few Sprinkles Or Flurries

Advertisement

By Brian Doogs
Published: Apr. 13, 2021 at 9:10 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -Looking at gloomy conditions to linger another day or so as low pressure continues to spin to our north. This will keep the clouds around tonight with a stray sprinkle or flurry. Not much changes for Wednesday with partly to mostly cloudy skies along with a passing rain or snow shower. The bigger story over the next few days will be the abnormally cold conditions for the middle of April.

Highs are only expected into the upper 40s to lower 50s through the end of the week. Overnight lows will dip into the lower 30s and this means several opportunities for frost to develop. We will break out into some sunshine later this week, but it will be short lived.

Our next weathermaker arrives this weekend with some scattered showers starting late Saturday and into the day Sunday. Another disturbance moves in early next week and depending on the track, may bring us a mix of rain and snow.

