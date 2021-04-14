Advertisement

Flood Safety - Severe Weather Awareness Week

Flooding is the #1 storm-related killer. When you see rushing water, Turn Around. Don’t Drown.
By James Parish
Published: Apr. 14, 2021 at 4:55 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - When you think of severe weather, you might typically imagine tornadoes, hail, lightning, and maybe even damaging wind. But none of those kill more people in thunderstorms than flooding. In 2020, more than 60% of all flood fatalities occurred while people were driving. Another 7% occurred while people were walking near or in flood areas.

When the water gets high, do you think you’re safe in your SUV or truck? Meteorologist James Parish says think again. Watch the video above to learn more about flood safety.

