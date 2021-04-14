Frost Chances Threaten Early Planting

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -Temperatures continue to feel more like March than April across southern Wisconsin. Cold enough that this will bring the threat of frost and freezing conditions during the overnight hours. Overnight lows Tuesday into Wednesday will dip into the upper 20s and lower 30s. The threat doesn’t end there with overnight lows expected into the 30s for much of the next seven days.

Fortunately, the growing season hasn’t officially started for southern Wisconsin. This means most plants and trees aren’t at a stage where they will be significantly damaged by the freezing conditions. There is the threat that a few early bloomers could see an impact. Of more concern will be any early planting that has been done over the past couple of weeks. Any warm season flowers should be covered or brought inside to be protected from the cold conditions.

With the growing season not officially underway, frost and freeze alerts are not currently being issued. Once it does being, frost and freeze alerts will start to be issued for the area. At this point, that could start happening in the next week or two.

Are you noticing things springing back to life yet? We are quickly approaching the growing season and that means we will... Posted by Meteorologist Brian Doogs NBC15 on Tuesday, April 13, 2021

