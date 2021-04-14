Grant county community gives back to family of heroes

WOODMAN, Wis. (WMTV) - Being there for those who need them.

With a history of military service, going back decades, it’s an unspoken code the Wetter family lives by.

“I wanted to be here, for my mom and dad to support them,” Kyle Wetter said.

So, when his family home burned down last week, Marine, Kyle Wetter, flew home to Woodman, Wisconsin from the west coast to help his parents and siblings handle the damage control.

Kyle is one of four Wetter boys who served in the Marine Corps. The boys’ father is also a veteran.

“Your mind goes to about a thousand different places about the memories lost,” Kyle Wetter said.

With help from family, parents Gail and Dave Wetter have spent five days sifting through what’s left of their home with their children and friends, digging for treasured belongings.

Gail was at a work event when she got a call from her neighbor that her house she called home for the last 14 years, was on fire. By the time Gail and her daughter, Shawna arrived, the house was engulfed in flames.

“It’s like watching the past burn,” Gail Wetter said.

No one was home when the fire started, which was almost not the case.

Dave Wetter was in the hospital for pneumonia for more than a week. Doctors were supposed to release him Thursday morning, which means, Dave would have been home Thursday afternoon when the fire started, if his doctor had not decided to keep Dave in the hospital one more night.

“There was a guiding hand, guiding everything,” Gail Wetter said.

Gail and Dave Wetter lost everything, including their four dogs. Gail told NBC15 News they do not have insurance to pay for the damage.

“I was standing there watching, thinking, ‘well, what I have in my purse, my car and on my body is what we’ve got,” Gail Wetter said as she recalled watching her house burn down.

“I was laying there [in the hospital] when she told me about the house,” Dave said. “Just remember that the things you have are just material. Family comes first; family and friends.”

But just as generations of Wetters have spent their time serving our country and communities, during their darkest hour, the Grant County Community is giving back to them.

“I just can’t get over how people helped us out,” Dave Wetter said. “From the moment it happened!” His wife Gail added. “Starting a go fund me page, calling the red cross, by the time we got home that night, there was so much stuff in the works already, it was overwhelming.”

Even after losing so much, the Wetters say they’re grateful, because the most important things in life remain: family and friends.

“They just do so much for the people around them and I want to give that back to them,” Kyle Wetter said.

“Thank you, from the bottom of our hearts for everything that’s been done,” Gail Wetter said.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

The Go Fund Me page for the Wetter family has already surpassed $12,000.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.