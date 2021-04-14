Madison resident wakes up to bullet lodged in bedside table

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -Madison police are investigating after a resident woke up to find a bullet lodged in a bedside table.

The resident told police Tuesday morning their townhouse, located at the 3100 block of Forest Ridge, was struck by gunfire sometime overnight.

The bullet found by the resident had reportedly traveled through an outside wall. Police officers also found a second bullet hole on the outside of the residence.

According to an incident report, the townhouse did not appear to be the target of the shooting. There are no reported injuries and police do not know when the shooting took place.

This investigation is ongoing. If you have any information, contact MPD at 255-2345, Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 266-6014, or on the web at p3tips.com.

