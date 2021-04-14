Advertisement

6 rescued, search on for others after boat capsizes south of Louisiana

By Robb Hays
Published: Apr. 14, 2021 at 5:52 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB/Gray News) - The United States Coast Guard is assisting in the search for ‘multiple people in the water’ after at least one vessel capsized during a severe storm near Grand Isle, La., Tuesday afternoon.

Coast Guard spokesman Petty Officer Jonathan Lally said his agency received reports of “multiple vessels hit” during a microburst of weather. At 9 p.m, the Coast Guard reported it had rescued six victims thus far. Lally said it is unclear how many are still missing.

Lally said Coast Guard boats are in the water searching for victims. He said they are attempting to put helicopters in the air if they are safely able to due so as weather conditions there are still poor.

“Currently we have multiple Coast Guard assets as well as good samaritan vessels searching for people off of a capsized lift vessel. As of now, we are trying to find out how many people are missing but we are still continuing to search,” Lally said.

“We have multiple Coast Guard assets, we have pre-commissioned Coast Guard cutter on the scene, we have two Coast Guard station Grand Isle 45-foot response boats on scene as well as a Coast Guard HC-144 Ocean Sentry airplane crew from air station Corpus Christi,” he said.

“The vessel is about 175-foot commercial lift vessel and the incident is about 8 miles south of Grand Isle,” Lally said. “We don’t have good clarification of exactly how many people we are still searching for and we don’t know the exact cause of the incident but we do know at the time of the report and incident there was inclement weather in the area but the focus is to find the missing people.”

“The Coast Guard and good Samaritan vessel has actually been able to rescue six people so far,” he said.”We’ve had pre-commissioned Coast Guard cutter Glen Harris rescue one person, one of our station Grand Isle boats rescued another and four other people were rescued by good Samaritan vessels.”

Wind gusts of 75 mph were measured during the storm.

Cutoff, Louisiana resident Simon Bruce posted photos of the intense waves from that area on Facebook.

Bruce said he has never heard so many “mayday” calls at one time in his life.

“I’m on the boat and we doing 4 knots keeping the bow in the wind,” he wrote. ‘Waves are breaking over the bow,” he added.

Bruce mentioned that people fell out of nearby boats. “Please pray for the lost,” he wrote.

