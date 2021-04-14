One-quarter of Wisconsinites have completed their COVID-19 vaccine series

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - One-quarter of Wisconsin residents have completed their COVID-19 vaccine series Wednesday, the state’s top health agency reports.

About 25.2% of Wisconsin residents have finished their vaccination series and 38% of people have received at least one dose of the vaccine, the Department of Health Services’ COVID-19 vaccine dashboard shows.

On Feb. 18, just 5% of state residents had completed their vaccine series. On March 21, the state had hit over one-quarter of residents who had received only one dose.

Dane County also hit a milestone on Wednesday in terms of getting shots into arms, with more than half of its residents having received at least one dose. Just under one-third of Dane Co. residents have completed their vaccine series, as well.

Dane Co. had just hit the 40% mark for having residents with at least their first shot on April 2, just under two weeks ago.

Iowa County and Green County remain the only other counties in the South Central region of the state to be reporting above 40% for first doses.

There have been 74,015 vaccines administered to Wisconsin residents so far this week, up from 33,702 shots the day before.

Seven-day rolling average for new cases exceeds 800

DHS reports the new seven-day average for new cases has risen to 823. The last time the seven-day rolling average was above 800 was on Feb. 13, when it was at 806 cases.

Health officials confirmed 929 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, bringing the total number of cases ever reported in Wisconsin up to 587,561. Wednesday marks the fifth day in the past month were new daily cases have been above 900.

Of the 317 patients in Wisconsin hospitals with COVID-19, 93 of them were admitted on Wednesday. This is 42 patients more than this time last week and 102 patients more than one month ago.

There are also 76 patients in the ICU, which is 12 patients higher than a week ago and 15 more than one month ago.

DHS also reports five people have died from the virus. There have been 6,695 people who have died from COVID-19 in total, DHS adds.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.