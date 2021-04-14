Overture Center will reopen briefly to host blood drive

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Overture Center for the Arts will open its doors in two weeks for the first time in over 400 days of closure. However, instead of hosting performances, the center will hold a blood drive.

The one-day American Red Cross Blood Drive will take place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Overture Hall Lobby on Tuesday, April 27, the center announced.

VP of operations at the Overture Center, Jacquie Goetz, said they were pleased to be able to support the Red Cross with this effort.

“By opening our doors for this drive, we hope to make it easier for people working, living and visiting downtown Madison to donate blood and, ultimately, help save lives,” said Goetz. “The acts of kindness and generosity on part of both the blood donors and the American Red Cross are inspirational.”

The Overture Center noted that they are working closely with the organization to ensure health and safety protocol are followed, including checking temperatures of staff and donors before entering the drive. There will also be hand sanitizer available throughout the donation process, plus social distancing will be followed.

The center added that appointments are required for the drive, which can be scheduled online.

The Overture Center will remain closed after the blood drive until it is safe to reopen. There is no set reopening date.

