Advertisement

Overture Center will reopen briefly to host blood drive

The Overture Center in Madison (Source: Overture Center)
The Overture Center in Madison (Source: Overture Center) (NBC15)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Apr. 13, 2021 at 9:49 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Overture Center for the Arts will open its doors in two weeks for the first time in over 400 days of closure. However, instead of hosting performances, the center will hold a blood drive.

The one-day American Red Cross Blood Drive will take place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Overture Hall Lobby on Tuesday, April 27, the center announced.

VP of operations at the Overture Center, Jacquie Goetz, said they were pleased to be able to support the Red Cross with this effort.

“By opening our doors for this drive, we hope to make it easier for people working, living and visiting downtown Madison to donate blood and, ultimately, help save lives,” said Goetz. “The acts of kindness and generosity on part of both the blood donors and the American Red Cross are inspirational.”

The Overture Center noted that they are working closely with the organization to ensure health and safety protocol are followed, including checking temperatures of staff and donors before entering the drive. There will also be hand sanitizer available throughout the donation process, plus social distancing will be followed.

The center added that appointments are required for the drive, which can be scheduled online.

The Overture Center will remain closed after the blood drive until it is safe to reopen. There is no set reopening date.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michigan's Molly Toon, right, attempts to score over the defense of Tennessee's Olivia Okoro,...
Middleton volleyball standout, daughter of UW Badger Al Toon, killed in shooting, reports show
Madison police are responding to a shots fired incident at a BP gas station on S. Park St....
19-year-old woman arrested in Madison homicide; victim’s name released
Strides forward in development would mean a tear-down of a 92-year-old Madison restaurant
New development proposal would mean a tear down of an old Madison icon
Jaxon Hunter
Attorneys: Chippewa Co. DHS not to blame for infant’s death
A 5-year-old was found wandering on Rusk Ave. on Thursday evening after being left on a school...
5-year-old boy left on school bus found wandering in Madison

Latest News

Officers are investigating a shots fired incident on the city's west side.
Madison resident wakes up to bullet lodged in bedside table
Boys and Girls Club of Dane County (Source: WMTV)
A step back in vaccinating underserved populations? Wis. community groups respond to pause in Johnson & Johnson use
The Dane County Narcotics Task Force, MPD SWAT and Rock County Sheriff's Office served a search...
Drug investigation leads authorities to Madison man’s home, over $20k worth of cocaine
Governor Evers showed his support for Joe Biden with a virtual campaign event for La Crosse...
Evers’ budget listening session to focus on justice reform, marijuana legalization