Severe Weather Awareness Week - Lightning Safety

By Charlie Shortino
Published: Apr. 14, 2021 at 6:27 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Lightning… Beautiful… Unpredictable… At times, deadly.

Lightning is one of the biggest dangers associated with thunderstorms. Lightning can occur any time of the day, at any time of the year.

In the United States during the 25 year period of 1988-2012... an average of 48 people died each year from lightning strikes. But you can protect yourself.

The best protection from lightning is a sturdy structure such as a home or business with a wood from or a hard topped vehicle with a steel frame.

If you are indoors during a thunderstorm, avoid water, it is a good conductor of electricity.

Also avoid using electronic equipment or appliances. Do not use a corded telephone.

Stay away from concrete walls and floors. Remember, lightning is capable of traveling through power lines, plumbing pipes and windows.

Most lightning death and injuries occur when people are outdoors. If there ar thunderstorms in the forecast, if possible, postpone your trip or activity. If you are outdoors and hear thunder, seek shelter immediately... If none is available go to a low lying area or crouch low. Stay away from tall objects such as trees or poles. Never stay in or near water or in open areas and get off golf courses and ball field as quicly as possible.

FOR ADDITIONAL SEVERE WEATHER INFORMATION VISIT FIRST ALERT WEATHER ON OUR WEBPAGE AT NBC15.COM

