Spring-like Wisconsin Weekend; Could the “S-word” come next week?

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - If you’re wanting some April snow - keep hoping! Temperatures are running mild through the coming weekend. There are consistent signs of a potent cold front arriving early next week. At this point, precipitation types are still pending. If there was to be a chance for some April snow in Madison, this front would be our best shot!

Clouds remain overhead the Capital Region Wednesday afternoon. Temperatures are on the cooler side thanks to a breezy NW wind & the cloud cover itself. Lows will drop into the mid 30s overnight before rebounding into the lower 50s on Thursday. A few breaks in the cloud cover are possible Thursday, but more likely on Friday. Highs remain in the lower & mid-50s across the weekend. Since there aren’t any major shifts in the weather pattern, the weekend appears dry & rather mild for southern Wisconsin!

Once Monday arrives, things begin to change. Warmer air will get drawn northward as low-pressure system moves across the northern Great Lakes. Meantime, a cold front will drop into Wisconsin on Monday. Timing and precipitation types are still uncertain. Frigid upper-level temperatures could allow for some light snow-production, but the trends will need monitoring. Dry air will also be a limiting factor in this setup.

As of now, it looks like the front will bring overall light precipitation and a drop in temperatures on Tuesday. We’ll go from the mid 50s Monday into the mid 40s by Tuesday afternoon.

