State Senate to pass GOP COVID package despite veto threat

The state is in line to receive $3.2 billion in federal stimulus money.
Governor Tony Evers and Assembly Speaker Robin Vos
Governor Tony Evers and Assembly Speaker Robin Vos
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 14, 2021 at 9:56 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Republicans who control the Wisconsin Senate are poised to give final approval to set of bills that would wrest control of billions of dollars in federal pandemic aid from Democratic Gov. Tony Evers and hand it to the GOP.

The state is in line to receive $3.2 billion in federal stimulus money. By law the funding is at Evers’ disposal. But Republicans have developed legislation that would give them control, saying that would create more accountability.

Evers has signaled he’ll veto the package, but Assembly Republicans passed it anyway on Tuesday.

The Senate was expected to follow suit Wednesday.

