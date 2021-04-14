Advertisement

Study: Leaving middle seat open on planes reduces COVID exposure risk

By CNN staff
Published: Apr. 14, 2021 at 1:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA (CNN) – The risk of COVID-19 exposure was reduced up to 57% when middle seats were left empty on planes, a new study by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.

Scientists said it’s important to recognize their study addresses only exposure and not transmission.

More tests are needed to determine the risk of the virus possibly being transmitted and causing illness on planes, according to researchers.

The analysis did not measure the impact of wearing masks, which is currently required on flights.

New guidance from the CDC says fully vaccinated people can travel at low risk to themselves but travel still isn’t recommended because of rising numbers of coronavirus cases.

