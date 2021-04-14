Suspect accused of threatening store employee with a knife

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Dept. arrested a 50-year-old man who is accused of threatening a store employee with a knife late Wednesday morning.

According to its incident report, the man, identified as Jeffrey Hejdak, was hiding merchandise when he confronted the worker. The name of the store was not released.

Officers who responded to scene shortly before 10 a.m. were able to locate Hejdak and took him into custody near the Pick ‘n’ Save on Shopko Dr.

He was booked into the Dane Co. jail on counts of armed robbery, disorderly conduct, carrying a concealed knife, and retail theft.

