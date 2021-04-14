Advertisement

Texas police officer shot multiple times during traffic stop

The shooting happened at about 4:15 a.m. Wednesday in Burleson, about 45 miles southwest of...
The shooting happened at about 4:15 a.m. Wednesday in Burleson, about 45 miles southwest of Dallas.(Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 14, 2021 at 7:35 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLESON, Texas (AP) — Authorities say a Texas police officer was shot multiple times during a traffic stop and police are searching for suspects.

The shooting happened at about 4:15 a.m. Wednesday in Burleson, about 45 miles southwest of Dallas.

Police say the officer was taken to a Fort Worth hospital and his condition wasn’t immediately known.

The shooting is at least the fourth involving a Texas law enforcement officer in recent weeks, including last month’s fatal shooting of a Texas state trooper during a traffic stop near Mexia, about 75 miles southeast of Dallas.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michigan's Molly Toon, right, attempts to score over the defense of Tennessee's Olivia Okoro,...
Middleton volleyball standout, daughter of UW Badger Al Toon, killed in shooting, reports show
Madison police are responding to a shots fired incident at a BP gas station on S. Park St....
19-year-old woman arrested in Madison homicide; victim’s name released
Strides forward in development would mean a tear-down of a 92-year-old Madison restaurant
New development proposal would mean a tear down of an old Madison icon
Jaxon Hunter
Attorneys: Chippewa Co. DHS not to blame for infant’s death
A 5-year-old was found wandering on Rusk Ave. on Thursday evening after being left on a school...
5-year-old boy left on school bus found wandering in Madison

Latest News

FILE - In this Tuesday, March 10, 2009, file photo, former financier Bernie Madoff exits...
Ponzi schemer Bernie Madoff has died in a federal prison
FILE - In this Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, file photo, violent rioters storm the Capitol, in...
Watchdog lays bare Capitol Police’s riot security failures
Portraits of Prince Philip are displayed in the window of an art gallery following the death of...
Queen returns to royal duties after death of Prince Philip
FILE - In this March 9, 2021 file photo, first lady Jill Biden speaks at Naval Air Station...
White House: Jill Biden ‘tolerated’ medical procedure ‘well’
Wisconsin Supreme Court says governor can’t limit capacity