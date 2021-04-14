The Bodega is coming back to Breese Stevens Field

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Bodega at Breese Stevens Field will be back for the 2021 season for patrons to visit local vendors and food trucks.

The Bodega will begin from 4-8 p.m. on April 29, with three dates currently planned after that for the season, Breese Stevens announced Wednesday. The other dates will come out later in the year.

Field director of operations Tryg Chinander was hopeful for the event’s opening.

“This is a great opportunity to bring our community together in a way that we haven’t been able to in a long time,” said Chinander. “We hope that this will help members of our community return to a sense of normal again.”

Big Top Events and the management team at Breese Stevens noted that they held several successful events last fall and will resume their activities this spring with health and safety protocols in place.

The capacity at the Bodega will be limited based on the stadium capacity, plus booths will be spaced out.

This will be the fourth season of the Bodega at Breese Stevens Field.

