The Pipefitter closes up shop after nearly 50 years

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - After nearly fifty years, The Pipefitter is closing its doors for good.

With an oh-so-appropriate “what a long, strange trip it’s been,” the store’s owners announced Tuesday on Facebook that the counterculture staple on State Street would shut down. It first opened its doors in 1972.

“We met three nostalgic generations of shoppers who became a part of the evolution of our industry,” the post read, in part. “There’s really nowhere else like State Street. We sure will miss the eclectic characters and the progressive politics. Thank you for the memories!”

The post did not specifically indicate the reason for the closure, saying only it was a “hard decision” after “a difficult year.”

The store’s website, while still active, only displays a message indicating it has closed with no timeline for reopening. The link on the Facebook page now directs fans to The Pipefitter’s sister-store, Blue, at 7223 W. Greenfield Ave.

The owners also pointed out that the flagship stop, Satori Imports, at 411 N. Main St., in Oshkosh, is “worth the drive.”

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.