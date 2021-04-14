VACCINE TEAM Q&A: What to do if you got the Johnson & Johnson shot

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - On Tuesday, health officials on the federal and state level issued a recommendation to pause administration of Johnson & Johnson’s coronavirus vaccine due to concerns over adverse reactions and blood clots. So what should you do if you got the J&J shot or are worried about adverse reactions to any of the vaccines.

Dr. Matt Anderson with UW-Health says don’t panic. The risk of adverse reactions to the vaccines is still really low. Anyone who received the J&J shot in the last three weeks should monitor their symptoms closely and contact a doctor with any concerns.

As of now, Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine remains halted after U.S. health advisers told the government Wednesday that they need more evidence to decide if a handful of unusual blood clots were linked to the shot and access how big the overall risk is.

Dr. Anderson says the important thing to remember is the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines have shown no indication of this issue and people should still feel safe receiving those vaccines.

He expects we’ll know more about the impact in Wisconsin moving forward within the next week.

