VACCINE TEAM Q&A: When will more COVID vaccine brands be available?

QUESTION:

When is it projected that the Novavax vaccine will receive approval and be available here? How much longer of a wait do you think there will be?

ANSWER:

The Maryland based biotech company Novax is still conducting clinical trials in the U.S. and Mexico. The company has not applied for emergency use authorization in the U.S. as of yet. It is still collecting data. Data from trials in the U.K. found the Novax vaccine to be 96 percent effective against the original strain of the virus and 86 percent effective against the B.1.1.7 variant.

Dr. Matt Anderson with UW-Health says once the company submits its vaccine for approval, the process should take 3-4 weeks for a decision. Novax hopes to gain approval in the U.S. sometime this Spring.

