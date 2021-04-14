Advertisement

VACCINE TEAM Q&A: When will more COVID vaccine brands be available?

NOVAVAX
NOVAVAX(NOVAVAX)
By Tajma Hall
Published: Apr. 14, 2021 at 5:36 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -With Johnson and Johnson vaccinations now on pause in the U.S., when could we see more vaccine options available? It’s a question recieved by the NBC15 Vaccine Team.

QUESTION:

ANSWER:

The Maryland based biotech company Novax is still conducting clinical trials in the U.S. and Mexico. The company has not applied for emergency use authorization in the U.S. as of yet. It is still collecting data. Data from trials in the U.K. found the Novax vaccine to be 96 percent effective against the original strain of the virus and 86 percent effective against the B.1.1.7 variant.

Dr. Matt Anderson with UW-Health says once the company submits its vaccine for approval, the process should take 3-4 weeks for a decision. Novax hopes to gain approval in the U.S. sometime this Spring.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michigan's Molly Toon, right, attempts to score over the defense of Tennessee's Olivia Okoro,...
Middleton volleyball standout, daughter of UW Badger Al Toon, killed in shooting, reports show
Madison police are responding to a shots fired incident at a BP gas station on S. Park St....
19-year-old woman arrested in Madison homicide; victim’s name released
Strides forward in development would mean a tear-down of a 92-year-old Madison restaurant
New development proposal would mean a tear down of an old Madison icon
Crews remove a vehicle that crashed into a McFarland home on April 13, 2021.
19-year-old dies after car crashes into McFarland home
Jaxon Hunter
Attorneys: Chippewa Co. DHS not to blame for infant’s death

Latest News

(Nelvin C. Cepeda/The San Diego Union-Tribune via AP, Pool)
One-quarter of Wisconsinites have completed their COVID-19 vaccine series
Boys and Girls Club of Dane County (Source: WMTV)
Wis. groups worry pause in J & J vaccine use will hurt underserved communities
Evers strikes deal saving $70 million in federal food assistance benefits
Health officials say the state’s allocation of the Johnson & Johnson had already been...
Dane Co. health officials: Pause on Johnson & Johnson vaccine not slowing down rollout