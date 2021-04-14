Advertisement

Watch Aaron Rodgers react when Jeopardy! contestants miss Packers clue

Green Bay Packers quarterback and 3 time NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers will guest host episodes of...
Green Bay Packers quarterback and 3 time NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers will guest host episodes of Jeopardy! for two weeks starting Monday, April 5.(Jeopardy!)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Apr. 14, 2021 at 9:34 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers had another viral moment while guest hosting Jeopardy! Tuesday.

Contestants received the clue: “In the 1960s these Midwesterners earned 5 NFL Championship Trophies.”

Crickets.

Any football fan worth their weight in beer and chicken wings knows the answer is the Green Bay Packers. Apparently, these contestants were not familiar with the great teams coached by the legendary Vince Lombardi.

With a shrug, Rodgers gave them the answer and begrudgingly allowed the game to continue.

Rodgers has been receiving high marks for his hosting gig on his favorite show.

This is just one of the memorable moments from No. 12′s hosting gig. During his first show, a contestant’s Final Jeopardy response was “Who decided to kick that field goal?” That’s a reference to a decision made during the NFC Championship game to kick a 4th quarter field goal instead of going for a touchdown against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Rodgers, a previous Celebrity Jeopardy! champion, is hosting the game show through April 16. And, don’t forget. You can catch the rest of his episodes right here on NBC15, starting at 4:30 p.m.

During an Instagram Q&A, someone asked Rodgers if he plans on quitting football to host Jeopardy!

“No, I’m not going to. I just won MVP, I still have a lot left in the tank. I’m still going to play and I’d love to host Jeopardy! at the same time. Jeopardy! films five shows a day, 46 days a year. That’s 230 episodes. I work for six months out of the year. So the other six months, I would have time to probably film 46 days, I think.”

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michigan's Molly Toon, right, attempts to score over the defense of Tennessee's Olivia Okoro,...
Middleton volleyball standout, daughter of UW Badger Al Toon, killed in shooting, reports show
Madison police are responding to a shots fired incident at a BP gas station on S. Park St....
19-year-old woman arrested in Madison homicide; victim’s name released
Strides forward in development would mean a tear-down of a 92-year-old Madison restaurant
New development proposal would mean a tear down of an old Madison icon
Jaxon Hunter
Attorneys: Chippewa Co. DHS not to blame for infant’s death
A 5-year-old was found wandering on Rusk Ave. on Thursday evening after being left on a school...
5-year-old boy left on school bus found wandering in Madison

Latest News

Chicago Cubs' Willson Contreras gestures to the crowd after hitting a two-run home run during...
Plunked again, Contreras hits back with HR, Cubs beat Brews
Molly Toon's tragic death
Former Middleton teammates, coaches remember volleyball stand-out Molly Lillard
Chicago Cubs manager David Ross stands in the dugout during a baseball game against the...
Chicago Cubs concerned about possible COVID-19 outbreak
Brewers logo
Urías drives in 3 on pinch-hit double, Brewers down Cubs 6-3