Watch Aaron Rodgers react when Jeopardy! contestants miss Packers clue

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers had another viral moment while guest hosting Jeopardy! Tuesday.

Contestants received the clue: “In the 1960s these Midwesterners earned 5 NFL Championship Trophies.”

Crickets.

Any football fan worth their weight in beer and chicken wings knows the answer is the Green Bay Packers. Apparently, these contestants were not familiar with the great teams coached by the legendary Vince Lombardi.

With a shrug, Rodgers gave them the answer and begrudgingly allowed the game to continue.

Rodgers has been receiving high marks for his hosting gig on his favorite show.

I. Love. This. Game. Every night is something new and different ❤️💯 #grateful # https://t.co/8ybJEr01pn — Aaron Rodgers (@AaronRodgers12) April 14, 2021

This is just one of the memorable moments from No. 12′s hosting gig. During his first show, a contestant’s Final Jeopardy response was “Who decided to kick that field goal?” That’s a reference to a decision made during the NFC Championship game to kick a 4th quarter field goal instead of going for a touchdown against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Rodgers, a previous Celebrity Jeopardy! champion, is hosting the game show through April 16. And, don’t forget. You can catch the rest of his episodes right here on NBC15, starting at 4:30 p.m.

During an Instagram Q&A, someone asked Rodgers if he plans on quitting football to host Jeopardy!

“No, I’m not going to. I just won MVP, I still have a lot left in the tank. I’m still going to play and I’d love to host Jeopardy! at the same time. Jeopardy! films five shows a day, 46 days a year. That’s 230 episodes. I work for six months out of the year. So the other six months, I would have time to probably film 46 days, I think.”

