Wisconsin increases capacity limits to state park groups, events

After a 22 percent increase in visitors in 2020, the Wisconsin DNR says they expect the trend...
After a 22 percent increase in visitors in 2020, the Wisconsin DNR says they expect the trend to continue.(WMTV/Lou Thao)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Apr. 13, 2021 at 9:05 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin officials released new changes Tuesday to state parks, including increasing event capacity limits.

The state Department of Natural Resources announced Tuesday that the changes will take place April 30.

Open-air shelters, amphitheaters and outdoor group campgrounds will have their capacity increased to 100 people. The DNR also noted the non-department led special event capacity will be increased from 50 to 100 people, plus event permit applicants may work with staff to phase larger events with capacities of over 100.

The stand-alone concession facilities will also open to the public at 50% capacity, which includes the staff. Finally, the DNR noted volunteer groups will be increased to 50 people and all observation towers and playgrounds will open up.

These state park amenities are still in place for visitors:

  • Family camping (100% reservable with auto check-in)
  • Outdoor group camping, maximum capacity of 100 people (100% reservable with auto check-in)
  • Bathroom and dump station facilities
  • Accessible cabins
  • Drive-up window service
  • Concessions, including firewood sales

