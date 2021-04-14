Advertisement

Wisconsin Supreme Court says governor can’t limit capacity

There has not been a statewide capacity limit restriction in place since October.
(NBC15)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 14, 2021 at 8:13 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Wisconsin Supreme Court has ruled that Gov. Tony Evers’ administration does not have the authority to issue capacity limits on bars, restaurants and other businesses without approval of the Legislature.

The ruling comes two weeks after the conservative-controlled court struck down the state’s mask mandate.

The Supreme Court also ruled last year in a similar case that the governor needed legislative approval for an emergency declaration that shut down businesses early in the coronavirus pandemic.

There has not been a statewide capacity limit restriction in place since October. The court’s conservative majority ruled 4-3 against Evers on Wednesday.

