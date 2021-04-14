Ziegler replaces Roggensack as Supreme Court chief justice

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin’s Supreme Court justices have chosen Annette Ziegler to replace Patience Roggensack as chief justice.

The court voted on the move Wednesday. The 80-year-old Roggensack has been on the court since 2003 and had served as chief justice since 2015.

Roggensack replaced Shirley Abrahamson after voters approved a constitutional amendment giving justices the power to select their chief.

Before the amendment the chief was automatically the longest-serving justice.

The 57-year-old Ziegler was elected to the Supreme Court in 2007. Both Ziegler and Roggensack are members of the high court’s four-justice conservative majority.

