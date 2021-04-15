19-year-old woman arrested in Madison shooting

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 19-year-old woman has been arrested in connection with a Tuesday afternoon shooting that sent one another woman to the hospital.

According to the Madison Police Dept., Siara Williams turned herself in to police Wednesday and has been booked into the Dane Co. jail on a count of first-degree attempted homicide.

The evening of the shooting, Madison police officers located and arrested Steven Price, Jr., during a traffic stop in the 300 block of Island Dr., the MPD report indicated. The 24-year-old Price faces counts of felony bail jumping and party to a crime of first-degree attempted homicide.

On Tuesday, MPD reported officers found her shortly before 3 p.m. when they responded to the 1200 block of Gilbert Rd. after multiple reports of gunfire.

Investigators say that the shooting occurred during an altercation inside a vehicle. Both Williams and Price knew the 22-year-old woman who was shot, they noted.

The woman’s name has not been released. Police said on Tuesday that she had suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

