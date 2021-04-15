Advertisement

4 hurt in Monroe Co. rollover wreck

(KOSA)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Apr. 15, 2021 at 10:44 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
TOMAH, Wis. (WMTV) - Four people were sent to the hospital Wednesday night after a pickup truck rolled multiple times on a Monroe Co. highway, the Sheriff’s Office reported.

Its investigators determined the truck was heading south on Co. Hwy. CA around 8:15 p.m. when the driver, Nicole Ray, failed to negotiate a curve in the 26500 block of the highway, in Tomah. The truck appears to have rolled twice before landing back on its wheels.

Five people were in the truck at the time, four of whom were injured and taken to a nearby hospital.

Investigators believe alcohol and speed were factors in the crash.

The 24-year-old Ray was cited for operating a motor vehicle while under the influence and causing injuries, the Sheriff’s Office added. Its investigation into the incident remains ongoing.

