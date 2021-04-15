Boys and Girls Clubs of Dane Co. to still hold weekend vaccine clinic with Pfizer shots

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Boys and Girls Clubs of Dane County decided Thursday that it will host its regularly scheduled COVID-19 vaccine clinic this weekend, following concerns about the halt of the Johnson & Johnson shot that was supposed to have been given out at the clinic.

The Boys & Girls Club of Dane County had used the Johnson & Johnson vaccine in their clinic last week and over 500 people were supposed to receive the brand at this Saturday’s clinic.

The clinic will take place between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Saturday at its Taft Street location on 2001 Taft Street in Madison.

According to the organization, staff from Fitchburg Family Pharmacy and University of Wisconsin- Madison School of Pharmacy will now be administering Pfizer vaccines at the clinic.

The clinic for second doses will take place at the same times as the first, but on May 8.

