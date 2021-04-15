Advertisement

Businesses in downtown Sauk City excited for summer

Local owners looking ahead to warmer weather.
Sauk City
Sauk City(Colton Molesky)
By Colton Molesky
Published: Apr. 15, 2021 at 12:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The hustle and bustle of downtown Sauk City is slowly returning as people become more comfortable, hitting the downtown spots they used to frequent.

For small business owners, it is good to see the community come back to life.

“It is very exciting looking forward as a community to see what we will be able to do and celebrate all the business in the community,” said Teresa Bare-Inman, owner of ReTwist-T. “Getting out there and getting people to know what Sauk Prairie has to offer.”

For her and shop owners across the area, the key is coming back together.

“All with caution, of course, but trying to bring back that normalcy and trying to support others,” said Vintage Brewing Co. owner Brittany Kreamer.

She anticipates the return of customers and events as well and hopes to use her brewery as a place to support local musicians.

For the businesses in downtown Sauk City, succeeding at all means succeeding together.

“Celebrating all that with our community and being a part of that, we are very excited and nervous,” said Bare-Inman.

The tempered anticipation is in the air in Sauk City as folks make their way back to pre-pandemic life. And summer is right around the corner.

