Advertisement

Canadian lawmaker caught naked during video conference

FILE - In this, Monday, Dec. 12, 2016, file photo illustration, a person types on a laptop, in...
FILE - In this, Monday, Dec. 12, 2016, file photo illustration, a person types on a laptop, in Miami.(AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 15, 2021 at 10:08 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — A Canadian Parliament member was caught stark naked in a virtual meeting of the House of Commons.

William Amos appeared on the screens of his fellow lawmakers completely naked Wednesday. The pandemic has meant many Canadian lawmakers participate in sessions via video conference instead of in person.

A screenshot shows Amos standing behind a desk between the Quebec and Canadian flags, his private parts hidden by what appears to be a mobile phone in one hand.

Amos says his video was accidentally turned on as he was changing into his work clothes after going for a jog.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michigan's Molly Toon, right, attempts to score over the defense of Tennessee's Olivia Okoro,...
Middleton volleyball standout, daughter of UW Badger Al Toon, killed in shooting, reports show
Crews remove a vehicle that crashed into a McFarland home on April 13, 2021.
19-year-old dies after car crashes into McFarland home
Strides forward in development would mean a tear-down of a 92-year-old Madison restaurant
New development proposal would mean a tear down of an old Madison icon
Photo courtesy: Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers
Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers set to open doors this June in Madison
Jaxon Hunter
Attorneys: Chippewa Co. DHS not to blame for infant’s death

Latest News

Emery Foust
Dodgeville police searching for missing 13-year-old boy
The Middleton Police Dept. is trying to identify this man who was allegedly seen outside a home...
Middleton police trying to identify man spotted repeatedly outside home
4 hurt in Monroe Co. rollover wreck
Green Bay teacher accused of sexually assaulting students