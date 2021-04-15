Canadian lawmaker caught naked during video conference

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — A Canadian Parliament member was caught stark naked in a virtual meeting of the House of Commons.

William Amos appeared on the screens of his fellow lawmakers completely naked Wednesday. The pandemic has meant many Canadian lawmakers participate in sessions via video conference instead of in person.

A screenshot shows Amos standing behind a desk between the Quebec and Canadian flags, his private parts hidden by what appears to be a mobile phone in one hand.

Amos says his video was accidentally turned on as he was changing into his work clothes after going for a jog.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.