Dane Co. Humane Society releases mourning dove into wild after injury rehabilitation

By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Apr. 15, 2021 at 6:03 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. (WMTV) - A mourning dove was released back into the wild Thursday after being rehabilitated from an injury, the Dane County Humane Society (DCHS) announced Thursday.

A spokesperson for the organization explained the injured female bird had collided with a window of a resident’s home. The homeowner then took the bird to the DCHS, where staff noted the bird had fractured its shoulder girdle.

After resting and taking pain medication at the DCHS’ Wildlife Center, the agency released the dove back into her home territory along with the help of the Sun Prairie Parks, Recreation and Forestry Department.

The bird was released into the wild at Renstone Park in Sun Prairie, where staff say she knows the best places for food and shelter.

