Dane County explains its warning siren protocol

DANE COUNTY, Wis. (WMTV) - All was quiet in Dane County Thursday during Wisconsin’s statewide tornado drill.

“We are not activating the sirens in Dane County,” J. McLellan, Dane County Emergency Management Public Information Officer (PIO) said.

McLellan said this was no surprise, because Dane County has already been testing those horns for a month.

“The sirens are tested the first Wednesday of every month at noon,” McLellan said.

That is when Dane County tests its 136 warning sirens from March to September. According to the State of Wisconsin Emergency Management team, there is no law that requires any county or municipality to test or even have a warning siren.

However, there are state-recommended practices, so people are aware of a tornado warning.

“When a tornado watch is issued, that’s when you need to start thinking ‘where can I go?’” McLellan said.

Even though some areas like Dane County may not have tested their alarms Thursday, McLellan recommends people take time during severe weather week to draw up a game plan for a tornado.

“Because when the warning comes, it’s too late, you’re stuck with what you have at hand,” McLellan said.

So, you are prepared when the siren sounds for a real emergency.

“Plan ahead and pay attention to the weather, when a watch is issued, find a place to stay,” McLellan said.

The National Weather Service does send out emergency weather alerts to your phone through cell phone companies, but McLellan also recommends having a NOAA weather radio handy.

This week is also a great time to make sure you have the NBC15 First Alert Weather app installed, and have notifications turned on. You will get notified of any weather alerts, and can track storms on radar in the app.

