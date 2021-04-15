Dodgeville police searching for missing 13-year-old boy
Published: Apr. 15, 2021 at 11:38 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dodgeville Police Department is searching for missing 13-year-old boy who has not been seen since very early Thursday morning.
According to its Facebook post, Emery Foust was last seen shortly before 1:30 a.m. on the south side of the city. A surveillance camera may have spotted him later in the area near Main and Spring St., the department added.
Emery was wearing a blue jean jacket, black pants, a black shirt, and cowboy boots.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Dodgeville Police Department at (608)935-3238 or the Iowa County Sheriff’s Dispatch at (608)935-3314.
