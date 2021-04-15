Evansville Community School District’s next district administrator comes from Verona Schools

EVANSVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - Following a national search for the next Evansville Community School District’s district administrator, the Board of Education announced Wednesday that their choice for the position was found not too far from home base.

The Board announced that Laurie Burgos, who is currently the assistant superintendent for academic services in the Verona Area School District, will succeed Jerry Roth, who is retiring at the end of the school year.

According to the district, Burgos’ equity based-framework and strategic planning in Verona over the past seven years, along with her curriculum and policy analysis, showed that she was the right person for the role.

School Board president Kathi Swanson said they were looking forward to welcoming Burgos into the role.

“Her experience, dynamic personality, and collaborative leadership style are qualities needed in our next District Administrator,” said Swanson. “The Board has no doubt that she is the right person to work with our incredible district leadership team and staff, students and families, to continue progress toward our mission of educating every student so they can achieve personal excellence.”

Burgos said she was “thrilled and honored” to be joining the district.

“I look forward to collaborating with the Board of Education, staff, students, families, and community members,” said Burgos. “Together we will build upon the great work that has already been started and write a new chapter for a vibrant future in ECSD.”

Burgos received her bachelor’s degree in Spanish from University of Wisconsin- Madison, as well as a master’s in educational leadership from Cardinal Stritch University. The district noted that she is also a doctoral student with all but her dissertation completed from UW Madison in educational leadership and policy analysis. She is set to complete the degree in 2022.

Burgos will start as the district administrator on July 1.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.