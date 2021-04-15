Advertisement

Finally Friday: Some sunshine breaks out; Mild Weekend Ahead

Clouds break up, but stick around for Friday afternoon. Some sunshine is possible as southern Wisconsin heads into another mild weekend.
Friday Afternoon Highs
Friday Afternoon Highs(WMTV NBC15)
By Brendan Johnson
Published: Apr. 15, 2021 at 3:02 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Clouds remained over Wisconsin Thursday afternoon as low-pressure keeps pulling off to the northeast. Although warmer than yesterday, temperatures still struggled to get into the 50s. More cloud breaks are expected tomorrow so we’ll finally see some sunshine for “Finally Friday”.

Lows fall into the lower 30s overnight. If you have any outdoor plants, those should be pulled in - at least for the next few days. Overnight lows early next week will also draw a patchy frost concern. No Frost & Freeze advisories have been posted. Friday brings a partly cloudy sky with highs in the mid 50s.

Another near-freezing night is followed up by more cloud cover Saturday. Showers will pass through the Midwest but will stay south of the NBC15 viewing area. A sprinkle cannot be ruled out near the State Line. Clouds break again on Sunday for a time - allowing highs to remain in the mid 50s with some sunshine.

Next week brings a strong cold front on Monday. Timing will determine high temperatures. If the front moves by later Monday, some could make it into the mid and upper 50s. If earlier, that may not be the case. Either way, winds will be breezy out of the SW ahead of the front before breezy NW winds come in behind it. Highs will drop into the mid 40s on Tuesday.

Most of next week is quiet after the front passes. Passing clouds return with highs in the lower - mid 50s.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michigan's Molly Toon, right, attempts to score over the defense of Tennessee's Olivia Okoro,...
Middleton volleyball standout, daughter of UW Badger Al Toon, killed in shooting, reports show
Crews remove a vehicle that crashed into a McFarland home on April 13, 2021.
19-year-old dies after car crashes into McFarland home
Strides forward in development would mean a tear-down of a 92-year-old Madison restaurant
New development proposal would mean a tear down of an old Madison icon
Photo courtesy: Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers
Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers set to open doors this June in Madison
Jaxon Hunter
Attorneys: Chippewa Co. DHS not to blame for infant’s death

Latest News

Highs today will be near 50 degrees. Wind chills will be in the 30s this morning and in the 40s...
Some Sunshine Returns; Cool Temperatures Continue
Southern Wisconsin remains cloudy & mild this weekend!
Spring-like Wisconsin Weekend; Could the “S-word” come next week?
Clearing Skies
Few Sprinkles Or Flurries
Breezy conditions will keep wind chills in the 30s during the morning and low 40s during the...
Cooler Temperatures Over the Next Couple Days