Former Badger Chris Borland, UW Health give advice on handling child mental health concerns

By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Apr. 14, 2021 at 8:14 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - As children head back to the classroom, former UW Madison Badger Chris Borland is teaming up with UW Health to help families who are concerned about their student’s mental health.

As students transition from virtual to more in-person learning, mental health experts say students and families are dealing with overwhelming emotions.

Borland says taking care of students’ mental health is one of the most important things to do right now.

“I do think talking to a professional is invaluable, even if you haven’t had a significant episode and just wanting to be proactive about dealing with these challenges, I think it’s a great resource,” said Borland.

UW Health psychologist Stephanie Steinman said that while some sadness, anxiety and other feelings are understandable at this time, parents should look for these sign that could suggest the need for professional help:

  • Changes in sleeping and/or appetite that persist for more than two weeks.
  • No longer finding enjoyment or interest in activities.
  • If a child makes any statements about wanting to hurt themselves, seek help immediately.
  • Prolonged sadness, anxiety and irritability is not normal and seeking help earlier can be extremely beneficial.

