Green Bay teacher accused of sexually assaulting students

(AP GraphicsBank)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 15, 2021 at 10:01 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — A Green Bay teacher is accused sexually assaulting students at his elementary school.

The teacher was booked into the Brown County Jail Wednesday on possible charges that include sexual assault of a student by school staff, sexual contact with a minor causing great bodily harm and child enticement.

Formal charges have not been filed, WLUK-TV reported.

In a letter to the school’s families, the Green Bay Area Public School District says the teacher has been placed on administrative leave while the investigation continues. Administrators ask that anyone who has information about the allegations to contact Green Bay police.

Dear Baird Families & Staff:

The Green Bay Area Public School District was made aware that the Green Bay Police Department has arrested teacher David Villareal for allegations of inappropriate contact between himself and students at Baird Elementary School. Mr. Villareal was placed on administrative leave. Mr. Villareal has been employed with the Green Bay Area Public School District since 2014, and worked at Baird Elementary.

Student safety is the District’s highest priority. As this is an ongoing investigation, the District is unable to provide any additional information. We respectfully request that anyone who has information contact the Green Bay Police Department.

Sincerely, Green Bay Area Public School District Administration

