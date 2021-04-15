Advertisement

Labs improve DNA turnaround, tool mark cases taking 3 years

DNA testing kits.
DNA testing kits.(KCRG File)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 15, 2021 at 12:46 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A new report shows Wisconsin crime labs improved their turnaround times on DNA and ballistics tests last year but drug and tool mark tests lagged dramatically.

The labs have struggled to improve their turnaround times in all manner of evidence testing for years.

Attorney General Josh Kaul made improving the labs’ efficiency a major campaign issue in 2018. He released a report Thursday detailing turnaround times for 2020. It found:

  • DNA analysis took on average three fewer days and ballistics work was on average 11 days faster.
  • Drug testing took on average 11 days longer, even though the labs saw 1,048 fewer submissions than in 2019.
  • The average turnaround time for tool mark analysis was 1,164 days, up from 235.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michigan's Molly Toon, right, attempts to score over the defense of Tennessee's Olivia Okoro,...
Middleton volleyball standout, daughter of UW Badger Al Toon, killed in shooting, reports show
Crews remove a vehicle that crashed into a McFarland home on April 13, 2021.
19-year-old dies after car crashes into McFarland home
Strides forward in development would mean a tear-down of a 92-year-old Madison restaurant
New development proposal would mean a tear down of an old Madison icon
Photo courtesy: Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers
Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers set to open doors this June in Madison
Jaxon Hunter
Attorneys: Chippewa Co. DHS not to blame for infant’s death

Latest News

President Donald Trump and Brett Favre play golf
Brett Favre says politics are ruining sports; protests are ‘more turmoil than good’
Green Bay Packers guard Lane Taylor sits on the bench during the first half of an NFL football...
Report: Packers’ lineman Lane Taylor headed to Texans
Sauk City's ReTwist-T is ready for the summer
Sauk City's ReTwist-T is ready for the summer
Emery Foust
Dodgeville police searching for missing 13-year-old boy