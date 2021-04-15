Advertisement

Methamphetamine, stolen gun among items allegedly found in Juneau Co. traffic stop

(Gray Image Bank)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Apr. 14, 2021 at 9:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW LISBON, Wis. (WMTV) - A driver and passenger were arrested Tuesday in Juneau County after deputies report the two were allegedly in possession of methamphetamine, among other related drug charges.

A deputy performed a traffic stop around 10:10 p.m. in the City of New Lisbon for a vehicle registration infraction, according to the Juneau County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities found methamphetamine, THC and about $4,800 in cash in the vehicle. They also discovered two guns, one of which was reportedly stolen, and other miscellaneous drug paraphernalia.

Deputies arrested 42-year-old Tina Dickman, who was the driver of the vehicle. She was referred to the Juneau Co. District Attorney’s Office and accused of the following charges:

  • Possession of methamphetamine with intent to manufacture, distribute or deliver,
  • Possession of THC and possession of drug paraphernalia
  • Felon in possession of a firearm
  • Receiving a stolen firearm
  • Felony bail jumping.
  • Deputies say she also received two traffic citations.

The passenger of the car, 39-year-old Michael Kingsley, was also accused of possession of methamphetamine with intent to manufacture, distribute or deliver, possession of drug paraphernalia and felon in possession of a firearm.

The sheriff’s office was assisted by the Mauston Police Department K-9 Unit, as well as Northside Mobile.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michigan's Molly Toon, right, attempts to score over the defense of Tennessee's Olivia Okoro,...
Middleton volleyball standout, daughter of UW Badger Al Toon, killed in shooting, reports show
Crews remove a vehicle that crashed into a McFarland home on April 13, 2021.
19-year-old dies after car crashes into McFarland home
Madison police are responding to a shots fired incident at a BP gas station on S. Park St....
19-year-old woman arrested in Madison homicide; victim’s name released
Strides forward in development would mean a tear-down of a 92-year-old Madison restaurant
New development proposal would mean a tear down of an old Madison icon
Jaxon Hunter
Attorneys: Chippewa Co. DHS not to blame for infant’s death

Latest News

Proposal would reduce State Street bus traffic
Proposal would reduce State Street bus traffic
UW Health invests $1 million annually toward antiracism work of community organizations
Parents can soon expect more clarity about how Florida schools will operate in January.
Evansville Community School District’s next district administrator comes from Verona Schools
The American Family Insurance Championship
AmFam PGA Tournament returns for 2021