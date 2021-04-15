Methamphetamine, stolen gun among items allegedly found in Juneau Co. traffic stop

NEW LISBON, Wis. (WMTV) - A driver and passenger were arrested Tuesday in Juneau County after deputies report the two were allegedly in possession of methamphetamine, among other related drug charges.

A deputy performed a traffic stop around 10:10 p.m. in the City of New Lisbon for a vehicle registration infraction, according to the Juneau County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities found methamphetamine, THC and about $4,800 in cash in the vehicle. They also discovered two guns, one of which was reportedly stolen, and other miscellaneous drug paraphernalia.

Deputies arrested 42-year-old Tina Dickman, who was the driver of the vehicle. She was referred to the Juneau Co. District Attorney’s Office and accused of the following charges:

Possession of methamphetamine with intent to manufacture, distribute or deliver,

Possession of THC and possession of drug paraphernalia

Felon in possession of a firearm

Receiving a stolen firearm

Felony bail jumping.

Deputies say she also received two traffic citations.

The passenger of the car, 39-year-old Michael Kingsley, was also accused of possession of methamphetamine with intent to manufacture, distribute or deliver, possession of drug paraphernalia and felon in possession of a firearm.

The sheriff’s office was assisted by the Mauston Police Department K-9 Unit, as well as Northside Mobile.

